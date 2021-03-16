Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 2,500 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $62.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

