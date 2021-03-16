Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 341 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 579,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $84,644,625.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at $376,850,495.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 328,703 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $47,941,332.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,266,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,890,854 shares of company stock worth $985,214,752. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $133.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

