Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,034,000 after acquiring an additional 697,173 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after acquiring an additional 234,599 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4,640.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 218,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after acquiring an additional 214,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $19,686,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 168,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.35.

WSM stock opened at $137.00 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.