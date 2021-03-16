Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the February 11th total of 205,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,100,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,412,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,755,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,033,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VACQ opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Vector Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04.

Vector Acquisition Company Profile

Vector Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

