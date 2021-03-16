Veles (VLS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $89,020.96

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, Veles has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One Veles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a total market cap of $89,020.96 and $5.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,396.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,797.60 or 0.03187448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.03 or 0.00354692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.79 or 0.00928763 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.25 or 0.00404722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.10 or 0.00344170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.08 or 0.00243065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021835 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,288 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,603 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

