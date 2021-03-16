Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Insider Mark C. Dely Sells 9,287 Shares of Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) insider Mark C. Dely sold 9,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $104,107.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,893.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vera Bradley by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 198.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the third quarter worth $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth $111,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

