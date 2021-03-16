Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,290 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.41.

Shares of TGT opened at $181.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

