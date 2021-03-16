Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 128,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NuVasive by 47.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,346 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in NuVasive by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 165,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1,939.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 93,758 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $65.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

