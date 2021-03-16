Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $294,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,403 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Applied Materials by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after buying an additional 2,713,799 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after acquiring an additional 906,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,758,000 after buying an additional 138,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $222,074,000 after buying an additional 1,237,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $114.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.84 and its 200-day moving average is $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.57.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

