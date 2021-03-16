Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 102.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,174,000 after buying an additional 69,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CPT opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $110.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPT. Mizuho increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

