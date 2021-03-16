Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,066 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $7,490,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,378,725 shares of company stock valued at $102,384,491.

PINS opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.73 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

