Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 108.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

