Veritable L.P. Acquires Shares of 2,721 EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in EnerSys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $101.88 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $101.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

