Veritable L.P. Acquires Shares of 747 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.11.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,906.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total transaction of $86,301.05. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,205 shares of company stock valued at $26,425,732 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $478.11 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $516.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $455.40 and a 200-day moving average of $361.43.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

