Veritable L.P. Buys Shares of 2,192 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,990,000 after buying an additional 1,837,475 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after buying an additional 10,585,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,558,000 after buying an additional 92,299 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,208,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,526,000 after buying an additional 52,063 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,934,000 after buying an additional 59,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $113.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $119.01. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

