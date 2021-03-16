Veritable L.P. Has $239,000 Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.81.

NRG stock opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.40.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

