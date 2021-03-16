Veritable L.P. Lowers Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $93.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.83. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

