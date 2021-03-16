Veritable L.P. Makes New $257,000 Investment in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 404.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 833 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEP. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

