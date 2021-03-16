Veriti Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,706 Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4,866.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,181.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.