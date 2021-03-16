Veriti Management LLC Invests $57,000 in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,892,000 after buying an additional 59,190 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 490,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average is $57.28.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.08 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.