Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,070 TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 57.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 40,664 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 166.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

