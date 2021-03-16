Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 573 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 329,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.59. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $104.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

