Veriti Management LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 210.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AMBC opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $844.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.39. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.77. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.91) earnings per share.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.