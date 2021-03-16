Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 999 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,215,014.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $867,400.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,148 shares of company stock worth $6,507,585 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAWW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.38. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.