Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 911 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $94.72.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

