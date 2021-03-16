Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,832 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 104,805 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.6% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $123.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

