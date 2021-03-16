VerusCoin Price Reaches $0.78 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $47.77 million and approximately $21,124.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001380 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.55 or 0.00453742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00061576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00055628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00106109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00071212 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.73 or 0.00567255 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,232,065 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

