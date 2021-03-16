Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Given New $135.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a sell rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.13.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.38.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $111,714.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,624 shares of company stock worth $3,239,575. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

