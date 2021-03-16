Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Short Interest Up 33.1% in February

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the February 11th total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $30.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,760,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,656,000 after buying an additional 179,959 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,148,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,241,000 after buying an additional 247,775 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 70.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,459,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after buying an additional 604,938 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 4,835.9% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,240,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after buying an additional 1,215,073 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,234,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,065,000 after buying an additional 73,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

