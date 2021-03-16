Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 5,711 Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 138,550 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2,027.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $519,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 577,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,003,751.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,394,895.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,804,005 shares in the company, valued at $93,916,500.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,864 shares of company stock worth $3,838,135.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.89. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $61.29.

Several research firms recently commented on ZNTL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

