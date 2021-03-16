Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Frazier Management LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 341,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 167,754 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 489,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,225,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The business’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $210,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,499.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $290,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,484 shares in the company, valued at $12,862,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,975 shares of company stock worth $5,515,742. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

