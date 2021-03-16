Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

In other news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

RCKT opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 2.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

