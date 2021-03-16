Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $375,000 Stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XENE stock opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $724.77 million, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XENE. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

Further Reading: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.