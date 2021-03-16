Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $318,000 in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALXO opened at $76.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.53. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $117.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $549,149.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,405,255.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

