Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $81.53 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $87.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -55.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

