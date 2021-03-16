Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Visteon were worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $131.97 on Tuesday. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.64 and a 200-day moving average of $123.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -92.94 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.40.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

