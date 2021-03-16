Vitae (VITAE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.14 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, Vitae has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for about $3.81 or 0.00006877 BTC on popular exchanges. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $74.14 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars.

