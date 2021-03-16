Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) to report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.67). Vivint Smart Home reported earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vivint Smart Home.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

VVNT traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 417,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,913. Vivint Smart Home has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

