Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €208.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €219.00 ($257.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €199.00 ($234.12) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Independent Research set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €194.31 ($228.60).

Volkswagen stock opened at €194.78 ($229.15) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Volkswagen has a one year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a one year high of €198.18 ($233.15). The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is €171.54 and its 200 day moving average is €150.93.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

