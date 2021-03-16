Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €219.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €219.00 ($257.65) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €199.00 ($234.12) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €194.31 ($228.60).

Volkswagen stock opened at €194.78 ($229.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €171.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €150.93. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12 month high of €198.18 ($233.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

