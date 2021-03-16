Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €220.00 by Nord/LB

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €220.00 ($258.82) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €199.00 ($234.12) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Independent Research set a €184.00 ($216.47) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €196.50 ($231.18).

ETR VOW3 opened at €194.78 ($229.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a twelve month high of €198.18 ($233.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €171.54 and a 200 day moving average of €150.93.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

