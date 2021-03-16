Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,492 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,381,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,243,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $155,634,000 after buying an additional 898,417 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $335,597,000 after acquiring an additional 861,075 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,206 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $123,432,000 after acquiring an additional 450,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,136,784 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $93,159,000 after acquiring an additional 390,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,910.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,894 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,035,000 after purchasing an additional 313,482 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average is $75.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

