Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Shares of 111,590 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,450 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.23.

WM stock opened at $122.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.22 and its 200-day moving average is $115.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $125.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

