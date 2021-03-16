Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $16.05 Million in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 280,018 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,053,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Masco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in Masco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Masco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Masco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 37,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Masco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS stock opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

