Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,393,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,517,000 after acquiring an additional 281,115 shares during the period. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,516,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,215,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,933,000 after buying an additional 49,817 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,866 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

