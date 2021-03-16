Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $10.95 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 421,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,945,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $227,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 540.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after buying an additional 87,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE:SLB opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.