Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $14.03 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 47.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $1,066,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $246,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

Zoetis stock opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.10. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.