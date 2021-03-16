Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $77.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Voya Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.58.

NYSE VOYA opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average is $55.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

