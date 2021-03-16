Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,133,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. Vuzix has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $26.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VUZI shares. Maxim Group cut shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at $57,119,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its personal display and wearable computing devices offer users a portable viewing experience; provide solutions for mobility; wearable displays; and virtual and augmented reality.

