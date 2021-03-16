W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 30,941 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $507,741.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MNRL traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.65. 415,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $887.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -782.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Deep Basin Capital LP increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 26.2% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 3,922,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,992,000 after buying an additional 813,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after buying an additional 642,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after buying an additional 1,981,561 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 661,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 318,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 9.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 620,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 52,437 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

